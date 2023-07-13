Miracle League registration now open

Miracle League registration is now open for the summer 2023 season at Tyndall Park Miracle Field in Benton.
“We want to provide the best season we can,” said Ryan Grist, recreation manager at Benton Parks & Recreation.
The Miracle League is a free program for children and adults with physical and mental disabilities. The program emphasizes inclusivity throughout the entire process and all ages and abilities are welcome as well as volunteers to serve as “buddies” for the athletes.
Registration for players and buddies is open through Friday, Aug. 11. To sign up, contact the Benton Parks & Recreation programming team at recprograms@bentonar.org.
There are three separate categories depending on age and ability. These include the Beginner’s League for ages 3 to 6, the Buddy League for ages 7 and up, and the Independent League for ages 16 and up. The independent league is for experienced players who play without a volunteer buddy.
Buddies are volunteers who participate with the players in the Beginner and Buddy leagues to assist them as needed throughout the game. Buddies should be at least 16 years old and plenty are needed as the program attempts to keep a 1:1 ratio between players and buddies.
A parents’ meeting will be held at the Gene Moss Building in Tyndall Park at 5 p.m. on Aug. 10 to discuss details and answer questions. There will be a buddy meeting immediately following at 6 p.m. to provide guidance and instructions to volunteers serving as buddies for the players to clarify expectations. Can also sign up here.
There will be a training day scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 19. This day ensures that all participants and volunteers are prepared for the upcoming season.
“We try to find a day to put on the calendar for throwing, batting, and other baseball or softball drills so players know what they’re doing,” said Grist.
The four week season will run from Monday, Aug. 26, through Monday, Sept. 25, with games taking place on Mondays, Tuesdays, and/or Thursdays. Teams will play on the same night each week. All participants will be emailed with their calendar and details.
“My favorite part is to watch the relationships between buddies and athletes,” said Grist. “Seeing the smiles and watching the players succeed is always a good time.
The Benton Miracle League program started in fall of 2021, with 21 kids and it’s only gone up since then. This year, Grist is hoping to hit the seventies.
The biggest way you can help is by volunteering to be a buddy. Since it is a free program, the Miracle League also accepts donations that can be made by contacting recprograms@bentonar.org.
The Miracle League is sponsored by Summerwood Sports and the City of Benton Parks & Recreation. Additional sponsors include the Autism Alliance of Saline County, Civitan Services, Horton’s Orthotics & Prosthetics, Kidsource Therapy, Grow Learning Center, Special Olympics Arkansas, and Special Olympics Arkansas Area 10.