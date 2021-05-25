Benson Ellison

NAME: Benson Eugene Ellison

DOB: 2/2/1946

Missing Date: 5/25/2021

Missing from City: BENTON

Missing from County: Saline

Sex: Male

Race: White

Height: 6'00"

Weight: 200

Hair: Grey, short

Eyes: GREEN

Complexion is described as: FAIR

Circumstances:

SUBJECT WAS LAST SEEN WEARING JEANS, TAN HOUSE SHOES AND NO SHIRT. HE HAS EAGLE TATTOO ON LEFT FOREARM NEAR HIS WRIST. HE ALSO SHOULD BE WEARING GLASSES.

The missing Individual was last known to be at 29 DAFFODIL LANE .

Missing individual may be traveling in: 2005 LEXUS LS430 GOLD IN COLOR with license plate USADEST

Anyone with information should contact:

BENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT (501) 776-5947, 778-1171, text "BNPD plus your message" to 274637, or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.