NAME: Benson Eugene Ellison
DOB: 2/2/1946
Missing Date: 5/25/2021
Missing from City: BENTON
Missing from County: Saline
Sex: Male
Race: White
Height: 6'00"
Weight: 200
Hair: Grey, short
Eyes: GREEN
Complexion is described as: FAIR
Circumstances:
SUBJECT WAS LAST SEEN WEARING JEANS, TAN HOUSE SHOES AND NO SHIRT. HE HAS EAGLE TATTOO ON LEFT FOREARM NEAR HIS WRIST. HE ALSO SHOULD BE WEARING GLASSES.
The missing Individual was last known to be at 29 DAFFODIL LANE .
Missing individual may be traveling in: 2005 LEXUS LS430 GOLD IN COLOR with license plate USADEST
Anyone with information should contact:
BENTON POLICE DEPARTMENT (501) 776-5947, 778-1171, text "BNPD plus your message" to 274637, or submit a tip at cityprotect.com.