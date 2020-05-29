In the 24-hour period prior to Gov. Asa Hutchinson's daily briefing Friday, more individuals recovered from COVID-19 than tested positive.
Only two new cases were reported from a correctional facility while 237 tested positive in the community.
However, 363 individuals recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the state's total of active cases to 1,699. Of those, more than 1,400 are in the community while nearly 200 make up nursing home cases and Arkansas Department of Correction cases.
Also Friday, it was reported that hospitalizations reached a new high, currently sitting at 113 with 24 on ventilators.
Deaths have also risen, increasing by seven to 132.
Total, there have been 4,946 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.
In Saline County, as of press time, 108 cases had been reported with 80 recoveries and 27 active cases. Deaths remain at one at the local level. Nearly 3,000 tests have returned negative results.
Hutchinson discussed the possible connection of loosening restrictions leading cases increasing.
"We are not seeing a connectivity in the business we are doing," Hutchinson said.
He added that 1 percent of new cases visited restaurants and 2 percent visited beauty salons.
As for testing, 2,702 tests were administered leading up to Friday's briefing with a positivity rate of 4.1 percent.
"That is another high number that brings our state testing to over 70,000 tests for the month of May," Hutchinson said. "(The positivity rate) is still less than half of that of the national standard."
The goal for May was 60,000 tests.
Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said there are now 79 testing sites throughout the state, announcing that there will be a number of testing events held Saturday.
Events will take place in Fayetteville, West Memphis, De Queen and Pine Bluff on Saturday.
Pine Bluff's event will be held at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.
"This is the first time we have had a testing event at one our historical black colleges in Arkansas. We would like to test 500 at each of these events," Smith said.
On June 6, events will be held in Jonesboro, Wrightsville and El Dorado.
"These are to help identify trends of transmission," Smith added.
On June 3, Benton will host a free testing event at the River Center.
An event was held Friday in Dardanelle. Smith said he hoped to test at least 200 there.
Also announced Friday, campgrounds through the state's parks will release restrictions on tent camping June 1.
Hutchinson opened his briefing by acknowledging the weekend and the weather, stating he expects many people will be visiting lakes and other areas and he stressed the use of proper social distancing.
He also acknowledged reports of large gatherings on Lake Hamilton during the Memorial Day holiday, stating Garland County Sheriff's Office and Arkansas Game and Fish officers will be working together to combat this issue.
Hutchinson continues to hold daily briefings. Most are held at 1:30 p.m. However, he announced he will not hold briefings during the weekend.