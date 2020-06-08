In the Natural State, the Arkansas Department of Health has reported 1,608 new positive cases of COVID-19 since June 3 — bringing the current confirmed total to 9,426.
Of those, 2,848 are active cases, an increase of 733 in the last seven days.
Recoveries, too, continue to rise, now at 6,424, an increase of 924 during that seven-day period.
Deaths, unfortunately, also continue to increase as 18 more have died in the last week, bringing the state's death toll to 154.
As for Saline County, 19 new cases have been reported in the area, while 12 additional recoveries have been confirmed and 453 more tests have returned negative results.
Currently, there are 31 active cases in the county with 135 total confirmed since the start of the pandemic.
Deaths remain at one and negative tests total 4,089.
In the state, more than 160,200 tests have been administered with 150,847 returning negative results.
Across the nation, 1.946 million cases have been confirmed with 116,933 deaths resulting from the virus, according to ADH.
In the world, 7.053 million cases have been reported and nearly 410,000 deaths.
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson continues to update citizens with daily briefings regarding the virus. Today's news conference is planned for 1:30 p.m.