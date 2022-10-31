Early voting

The first week of early voting for the 2022 election has come to a close.  A total of 11,775 ballots have been cast in Saline County. The voter turnout sat at 14.9  percent.  After the first week early voting in the 2018 midterms, 12,353 people had voted throughout the week. This year’s numbers are lagging behind the most recent midterm elections, but Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis said last week that he thinks the difference in voter turnout could be because there are less local races on the ballot.