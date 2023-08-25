Residents of The Greens at Hurricane Apartment Complex in Bryant are facing a wave of vehicle break-ins, leaving them frustrated and concerned about their safety. According to Lt. Todd Crowson with the Bryant Police Department, some 20 vehicles were broken into on Monday night. Crowson emphasized that car break-ins are sporadic but do happen periodically in the area.
More than 20 vehicle break-ins reported at The Greens at Hurricane on Monday
Destin Davis
