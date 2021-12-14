Sunday at approximately 10:50 p.m., more than $4,600 in cash was stolen from the Dollar General at 6820 Arkansas 35.
Video of the incident was captured and reportedly shows a white female enter the office at the store and go directly to where the money for deposit was kept. The suspect allegedly places the money into a hoodie pocket and leaves, according to Captain Ron Parsons, spokesperson for the Saline County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies believe that the woman is wearing a very thick black wig which she uses to keep her face hidden and she is also wearing a mask, Parsons said.
The woman left the store and got into a white car with dark tinted windows with possible stripes on the rear back door.
Anyone with information or thinks they can identify the woman is encouraged to contact Sgt. Mike Bowden with the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-303-5609.