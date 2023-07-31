LITTLE ROCK — More than 80 private and parochial schools in Arkansas have so far applied to participate in the state's new school voucher program that allows eligible students to use taxpayer funds to help pay tuition, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported.
More than 80 private, parochial schools apply to participate in new voucher program
- Associated Press
-
-
Latest News
- DYS investigates complaints about Alexander juvenile facility
- More than 80 private, parochial schools apply to participate in new voucher program
- Judge blocks Arkansas law allowing librarians to be criminally charged over 'harmful' materials
- Gentry climbs up rankings after excellent career
- Benton Police investigating several moped thefts
- Bryant City Council hikes city parks' share of A&P tax to 50%
- Sox fall to Cabot, season ends
- Black Sox stay alive, hold on vs. Sheridan
Most Popular
Articles
- Former Bryant teacher back in jail
- Gentry climbs up rankings after excellent career
- Benton Police investigating several moped thefts
- DYS investigates complaints about Alexander juvenile facility
- Bryant City Council hikes city parks' share of A&P tax to 50%
- Empire Cheerleading named 2023 Ark. Woman-Owned Business of the Year
- Wimberly making mark, carries on Miner tradition
- JPs hear second reading of library ordinance
- Mark Lowery, Arkansas treasurer and former legislator who sponsored voter ID law, has died at age 66
- 51st Annual Literary Conference held in Benton
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.