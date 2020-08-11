Alderman Jeff Morrow has announced his bid for reelection to the Benton City Council.
“During my time on the council I’ve had the opportunity to meet and connect with several residents of Benton within Ward 3,” Morrow said in a press release. “Most people are well-informed through news and social media outlets. At the end of the day, we need selfless problem-solvers.”
Morrow was elected to his first term in 2018. Throughout his term, he has served on several committees, including finance, streets and drainage and personnel, health and safety. Morrow said he has made “common-sense and transparency” markers to build trust with voters, while simultaneously bringing his financial and service experience to promote in-depth discussions to the council meetings.
Morrow added that he has leaned on the leadership gained from his 29 years of military service to help navigate decisions with the current COVID-19 health crisis.
Morrow outlined three topics of special interest for a second term bid:
• Public Safety.
• Transparency.
• Infrastructure.
“Our police, fire, and emergency personnel are dedicated and hard-working, Morrow said.“We must support and recognize these noble professions. I believe it is our collective duty at the local level to position Benton with opportunities to prosper, and to develop and promote safe neighborhoods and small business. There are some recent zoning issues impacting residents in downtown which remain to be addressed too.”
According to Morrow, as a member of city government, he has taken the time to fully study how each proposal affects the city. He believes long-term strategic planning is critical at this time in the city’s history.
“We will have to continuously prioritize where we spend our tax-dollars. Thus, we must be creative in how we evaluate and propose solutions to issues facing Benton,” Morrow said.
Morrow added that he is prioritizing the public’s trust by maximizing each tax dollar with little to no waste.
“The city’s actions must be guided from public participation and reflect the values of our community,” Morrow said. “I want to elevate public awareness through open hearings and community outreach programs. Our city parks have seen tremendous improvement in recent years, my goal is to continue that momentum with bike trails and indoor tennis. Health and wellness are key to improving people’s happiness and longevity. We can certainly help in that regard.”
Morrow is a 1991 graduate of Ouachita Baptist University where he played football for four years while earning degrees in political science and history. He later earned an accounting degree from UA-Little Rock and passed the CPA exam in 2003, giving him a practical understanding of sound accounting principles and controls.
While his CPA license is currently inactive, part of his daily job role at Acxiom involves industry audits, budgets, planning and forecasting. He also earned an executive MBA from UA-Little Rock in 2012.
Morrow’s started his professional career at Stephens Inc. as an investment advisor. His current employer for the past 23 years is Acxiom LLC, where he has worked in several roles including finance, sales, operations band management. In addition, Morrow is currently a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves and in his 30th year of service.
He has earned the prestigious Bronze Star Medal for his service during Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq from 2006-2007, as an advisor. He has also taught military history, strategy and leadership and force management for the Command and General Staff College during the last eight years.
Morrow has served in a variety of leadership roles within the community including time as a member of the Benton School Board for 10 years. He served as board president in 2012.
During his tenure, Morrow said the Benton School District made several positive strides in improving the school’s facilities, safety and curriculum development with technology upgrades. In his spare time, Morrow works with local youth team sport groups and serves on his church finance committee in Downtown Benton.
Jeff and his wife, Miki, have called Benton home since 1999. They have three children who all graduated from Benton High School and currently attend or have graduated from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville.
“I will continue to put my best foot forward for all residents, as a government leader that earns your confidence,” Morrow said. “There are many projects on the table, and I believe we can continue to build a thriving Benton with competent and experienced representation. Together, we can do more.”