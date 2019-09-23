The Bryant Police Department arrested a woman after she allegedly left her 2-month-old child in shopping cart at Walmart.
Lessie Marhanka, 22, is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a minor and possession of a controlled substance.
Late Saturday afternoon, Bryant officers responded to the store and reportedly found the child in the care of another person who had witnessed the incident.
It was determined that the mother of the child left her baby in the cart after pushing the cart into the corral. The woman had left her wallet behind as well, according to Sgt. Todd Crowson, spokesperson for the Bryant Police Department.
Officers were able to contact Marhanka and her husband.
"When the couple arrived back at Walmart, Lessie Marhanka was upset and taken into custody," Crowson said.
At the time of her arrest, she was in possession of four white prescription pills.
The Department of Human Services were notified of the incident. After being checked out at Saline Memorial Hospital, the children was released to the custody of a grandmother, Crowson said.