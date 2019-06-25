Alderman Kerry Murphy announced his resignation during last night’s Benton City Council meeting.
After serving the city for nine years, Murphy and his family will be moving out of the city preventing him from continuing to serve in his current position.
“I am going to miss it,” Murphy said. “I’m going to miss helping because you never know what is going to come up. I am very thankful, humbled and appreciative of the votes and being elected for nine years.”
Murphy will continue to serve through July and participate in next month’s city council committees and meetings.
