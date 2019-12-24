Arkansas State Police has released additional information about an officer-involved shooting that occurred Monday in Bryant. The individual who was shot and killed by Bryant officers has been identified as Austin Chase Swindle, 24.
According to ASP, Bryant officers responded to 1200 Whirlwind Street shortly before 8:30 p.m. Monday.
Swindle was killed after he allegedly fired a shotgun blast through a door at police officers. Bryant officers were responding to the home to check Swindle's wellbeing based on a report from a concerned family member, according to ASP.
After shooting Officer Samantha Hodgson, Swindle reportedly exited the apartment brandishing the shotgun. Bryant officers said he refused to comply with police orders to drop the gun. When he reportedly pointed the shotgun at police, he was shot and killed, according to ASP.
Hodgson is reportedly in stable condition at a Little Rock hospital.
Special Agents of the Arkansas State Police Criminal Investigation Division will prepare an investigative file to be submitted to the Saline County Prosecuting Attorney who will decide if the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer was consistent with Arkansas law.