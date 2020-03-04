Brent Houston, longtime city attorney for Benton — and private practice attorney — will soon be sitting in a new seat after narrowly defeating Saline County District Judge Josh Newton on Tuesday for the Division 3 post of the Saline County Circuit Court.
Houston, who was first elected as city attorney 13 years ago, defeated Newton with 51.67 percent of the vote.
In the race, 22,089 votes were cast with 11,414 going in favor of Houston.
"I am so thankful that the citizens of Benton have trusted me the last 13 years to be their city attorney and now I am thankful that the citizens of Saline County have placed their trust in me to be their next circuit judge," Houston said following the win.
Houston will be filling the shoes of retiring Judge Grisham Phillips.
"I know that those are big shoes to fill and I will do my absolute best to do the best job that I can as circuit judge."
Houston was elected to another term as city attorney in 2018. Going forward, Houston said he will resign from that position Jan. 31, 2021.
He added that he will encourage the city council to make a decision in the coming months on whether to hold a special election for that position or to appoint a new city attorney.
"I am going to encourage them to make that decision within the next month or so and if they did call for a special election, that it would be in November," Houston said.
Houston congratulated Newton on a race well run as well.
"I wish Josh Newton the best and he and his family as well," Houston said.
Following the outcome, Newton said he was able to sleep well knowing he and his campaign team ran a clean race, despite the results.
"I am proud of the campaign we ran. It is not the result we wanted, but I can rest each and my head will be up high because I know we worked our tails off and I know we ran it the right way," Newton said. "I am proud of the way we did that. The people that showed up and voted for us and sent us messages of support and volunteers and donated, was amazing."
Newton, who was appointed to by Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson to fill the position of Saline County district judge following the early retirement of Judge Mike Robinson, said he will now turn his focus on the future.
"Going into this I knew I wouldn't be out of a job tomorrow if I lost," Newton said. "We will figure it out. The good news here is that I have nine months to figure it out. It definitely doesn't hurt the resume to have served as district judge for 18 months."