The Benton Area Chamber of Commerce has selected ABC News' Chief Meteorologist Ginger Zee to speak at the upcoming annual banquet, which is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. March 10, 2020, at the Benton Event Center.
"We are excited to bring someone new with a different perspective," said Director of Events Amy McCormick.
The committee chose Zee because she is energetic with a good story to share, according to McCormick. Zee loves science and encourages children to love it also. McCormick added that Zee, who is the first female chief meteorologist at a network, is a successful woman in a male dominated industry.
Zee was also a competitor on "Dancing with the Stars" during Season 22 in which she placed third.
She covers weather on "Good Morning America" and hosts the digital series "Food Forecast," which is focused on climate and its impact on agriculture.
Zee is the author of "Natural Disaster: I Cover Them, I Am One."
Zee has also been open and spoken about her struggles with abuse and mental health.
"Zee will leave audiences feeling renewed, empowered and intensely moved by her raw, poignant chronicle of life as a natural disaster," according to the release for the announcement.
McCormick said Zee is someone who is easy to relate to and down to earth. She is thrilled to bring in another nationally known speaker to Saline County.
This will be Zee's first time to speak in Central Arkansas.
The Chamber has gotten positive feedback on previous speakers, including Erin Brockovich in 2019 and Mitch Albom in 2018.
She hopes attendees are able to get something from the speaker's message each year they can apply professionally or personally.
McCormick said the banquet is a great chance for the community to hear a great speaker and network.
"It is one of the largest gatherings of business professionals in Saline County," she said.
The banquet sponsors are Jones Heating and Air, Pear Tree Wealth Management LLC, First Security Bank, Everett Buick GMC, Ashley Furniture, Baxley-Penfield-Moudy Realtors, CDI Contractors LLC, McCauley Services, Reed's Metals of Benton and Smith-Benton Family Funeral Home.
Tables for the banquet are now on sale at $750 for a table of 10. Individual tickets go on sale Jan. 2 for $80. To reserve a table, contact McCormick at 501-860-7002 or amy@bentonchamber.com.
McCormick hopes to see the community attend the event and enjoy the speaker and the networking opportunity.