The Ralph Bunche Neighborhood Association is holding National Night Out: Fellowship in the park from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 17 at Ralph Bunche Park, 1300 East St. in Benton.
"This is an opportunity for people to come together to build better relationships," Association member Robin Freeman said.
She explained this event is a takeaway from the recent Dialogues on Race where people expressed a desire for more chances to get to know one another and understand each other. She sees it as a way to work toward a community where everyone feels they can belong.
She said it is combined with National Night Out, an event the association has held for a few years to give the community the chance to get to know law enforcement and first responders. She added it has been a great way for people of color to get to know law enforcement in the past.
