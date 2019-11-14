For the second year, the Health Occupation Students of America Club at Bryant High School will hold its Running of the Elves 5K to raise money for the organization at Bryant Stadium.
HOSA will also be collecting new toys to donate to the Salvation Army of Saline County.
The 5K will start at 8 a.m. Dec. 7 with the fun run for children kicking off shortly after.
HOSA Advisor Bree Keith said the organization is a group for students who plan to go into the medical field. The group attends conferences, brings in speakers, takes part in educational and internship opportunities and medical competitions.
The money raised through the 5K will help send the members to camps and conferences.
The group chose to hold a 5K because the students wanted to promote health while providing a community event. Keith said HOSA is trying to create a annual event for the community.
The fun run for children will take place inside the stadium. Keith said HOSA plans to have games, face painting, snacks and more fun for children to enjoy along with the run around the track.
Entry to the fun run and activities will be $10 or a new toy. Keith said anyone can donate toys, even if they are not participating.
The 5K will begin and end at the stadium.
There will be two age divisions with the top male and female in each division winning prizes.
Registration the day of the run is at 6:30 a.m. Participants can register in advance through www.arkansasrunner.com. Arkansas Runner will do the timing for the event.
Keith said having official timing helps runners.
All participants are encouraged to dress up in holiday costumes. There will be a prize for the Best Dressed Elf. Keith said there were several runners who came in costumes last year.
Entry for the 5K before Dec. 1 is $35 and includes a T-shirt. After that date, entry increases to $40 and a shirt is not included.
Before the race, Bryant Mayor Allen Scott will hold his monthly Coffee with the Mayor talk at the event.
Sponsors for the event are Stated Apparel, Sonic on Chenal Parkway, Chick-fil-A, Fleet Feet, JC Painting, Small Cakes Bryant, Nutrition Nest and First Community Bank. Keith said HOSA is still seeking sponsors.
Small Cakes and Chick-fil-A will have food at the event. There will also be hot cocoa and granola.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the event can email bkeith@bryantschools.org.
Keith said the students hope to see the community take part in this event. She would like Running of the Elves to be an event for the whole family.