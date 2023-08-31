The countdown has begun for the much-anticipated Saline County Fair, scheduled to take place from Sept. 5 to Sept. 9 at the Saline County Fairgrounds.
featured
Neon Nights and Carnival Lights to Illuminate Saline County Fair Parade
Destin Davis
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Latest News
- Visual artists fight back against AI companies for repurposing their work
- Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October
- Neon Nights and Carnival Lights to Illuminate Saline County Fair Parade
- Bryant Parks Master Plans include much more than tennis, Pickleball courts
- Bryant City Council OKs millage rate increases
- Bryant City Council OKs A&P tax ordinance; issue will go to voters in November
- Bauxite gets best of HG in rivalry
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
Most Popular
Articles
- Central Arkansas theaters participate in National Cinema Day offering $4 movie tickets on Aug. 27
- Bryant, Benton gear up for Salt Bowl XXIV
- Former Bauxite police officer charged with ‘interception and recording,’ controlled substance possession
- SALT BOWL XXIV: Hornets take control late, win 9th straight
- ‘Salt Season’: Important changes for Salt Bowl 2023; tickets and T-shirts on sale now
- Cardinals roll over Riverview in opener
- Benton bests Bryant again in Battle of the B-Towns
- Bauxite gets best of HG in rivalry
- Sheriff’s Office reports describe encounter with man who later was struck and killed by vehicles
- Bryant, Benton players set for Salt Bowl
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.