New A&P proposal topic of Bryant City Council workshop

A new proposal for investing in Bryant’s city parks involving the bonding of proposed Advertising & Promotions tax funds will be the topic of a City Council workshop Monday.
The new proposal, revealed in the agenda packet for the Monday meeting, states that the new plan is a solution that benefits all parties. The proposal includes a 50/50 A&P split between the parks department and the future A&P Commission, bonding a bulk of their percentage to building an A&P facility.
“I have been having really positive conversations with the council about this,” Chris Treat, parks director for the city of Bryant, said on Friday. “The biggest reason why is the excitement behind this. Everybody feels this will get passed in November.
“If there’s no clear vision for the A&P tax, then who going to vote for it?” Treat asked.
The proposal satisfies the council's desire to give the A&P Commission enough funding to bring visitors and events to Bryant that show off the community, while also satisfying the Parks advocates by making a significant investment in the city's current parks system while building one of the foundational pieces of the master plan, according to the proposal. The 50/50 split plus bonding also gives voters the assurance that the future A&P Commission will deliver on promises to the voters.
The proposal also calls for the masterplan's Tennis/Pickleball complex to be the bonded project, saying that is the project that gives the A&P tax proposal the best chance of passing with the school district, business community and parks advocates mobilized.
Chris Treat, parks director for the city of Bryant, said by selling bonds to raise the money, the city can start work on the complex as soon as the voters approve the A&P tax in November.
The plan is to split the amount of bonds between parks and A&P Commission, with the bulk of the bond coming from the A&P Commission’s 50 percent and the remainder coming from the parks department’s share.
“That would allow us to bond enough money to build that facility, and we would still have a nice chunk of revenue,” Treat said. He said under the bonding proposal, the parks would still receive about $700,000 a year in revenue, while the A&P Commission would have about $125,000 a year to give to events and groups for advertising and promoting the community.
Designed by McClelland Consulting Engineers, the complex includes a large parking lot, restroom and locker room, office and concessions area, future Pickleball area and eight courts.
“It leans into our already strong sports tourism economy,” the proposal states. “We already have an experienced team of professionals and systems in place to maximize the economic impact of the facility.”
Treat noted that the court nets could also be taken down and the complex rented out for events as needed.
The flexibility of the complex also allows it to serve more than just sports tourism, and the complex's location on the Parkway will anchor future economic development opportunities which could grow the sales tax base, according to the proposal.
Discussion of resurrecting the city's A&P tax began back in February with an initial proposal of 70 percent of the tax going toward “the construction, reconstruction, extension, equipment, improvement, maintenance, repair, and operation of, the city parks system, or for the payment of the principal of, interest on, and fees and expenses in connection with, bonds associated with such projects.”
When an ordinance calling for a special election to put an A&P tax on the November ballot came before the City Council in June, that 70 percent was whittled down to 30 percent by the council members.
In July, after appeals from the public, the council relented and increased the parks' share to 50 percent.
Monday's workshop will begin at 6 p.m. and be held at the Bryant City Hall Complex, 210 SW 3rd Street.