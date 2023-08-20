New A&P proposal topic of Bryant City Council workshop

Members of the Bryant Parks Committee speak to the City Council on July 25 about the proposed A&P tax. The A&P ordinance will be the topic of a council workshop on Monday, Aug. 21.

 Randal Seyler / The Saline Courier

A new proposal for investing in Bryant’s city parks involving the bonding of proposed Advertising & Promotions tax funds will be the topic of a City Council workshop Monday.