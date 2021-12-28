Beginning today, Pafford Medical Services will be providing services with Saline Memorial Hospital’s MedTran Ambulance service to Saline County residents.
At this time, Pafford will have ambulances stationed at Bryant Fire Department Stations 2 and 3 and at the Salem Fire Department Station 1.
According to Pafford, staff will be working over the next 30 days to transition to a countywide, Pafford operated, EMS system.
"Pafford has purchased 10 new ambulances equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment that will allow our paramedics to provide exceptional pre-hospital care," according to the ambulance service.
They also commended local fire departments, along with city and county officials for "their trust in us and our team as your ambulance provider."
News that Pafford would be handling ambulance service in the county was initially announced in September. A news release said that the change was due to growth in the county.
"Emergency medical services are crucial for the safety of our citizens, as well as, continued growth," said Saline County Office of Emergency Management Director Brandon Guillot. "We always strive to ensure that we have the best possible care for our residents and are excited by the opportunity."
Pafford CEO Jamie Gresham said the ambulance service is excited about this new opportunity.
"As CEO of Pafford, I speak for our entire leadership team when I say we are honored to have been chosen as the EMS provider for Saline County," Gresham said. "The process set forth by Judge (Jeff) Arey including all mayors, cities and fire departments to come together to seek out a solution for the countywide ambulance service was a well thought out process. We believe that with our ability to be solutions driven, many of the county's concerns over EMS coverage will be addressed. We look forward to being part of the community."