The Benton City Council Animal Control committee approved three changes to animal control regulations during their meeting last night, but the final say rests in the hands of the full council.
Regulations concerning the chaining of dogs within the city limits, birds owned as pets and the breeding of snakes inspired intense discussion among the committee members and the local residents in attendance.
If approved by the full city council in their next meeting, dog chaining will be banned, but tethering will be allowed. Birds held in captivity in outdoor enclosures must be kept at least 50 feet away from a home or business and snake breeders must purchase a home occupation permit along with a privilege license.
