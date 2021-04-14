On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 131 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 260,827 with 1,133 active.
Probable cases rose by 89 to 71,839 total with 582 probable active.
Confirmed cases went up by two to 4,518 and probable deaths increased by five to 1,162.
Hospitalizations rose by three to 151 with 20 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,798 PCR tests and 924 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 79, Pulaski with 58, and Benton with 50.
Saline County has had 11,769 cumulative cases — 8,725 confirmed and 3,044 probable. Active cases are at 31 — 20 confirmed and 11 probable. There have been 11,569 recoveries — 8,563 confirmed and 3,006 probable. The county has had 166 deaths —140 confirmed and 26 probable.
Nationally, there have been 31,417,160 cases with 564,280 deaths.
So far, the state has received 2,137,470 doses and given 1,452,822 or 68 percent. There have been 353,691 people partially immunized and 575,496 fully immunized.