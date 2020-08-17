Both the number of new cases and tests were low for Monday, according to numbers reported by Gov. Asa Hutchinson during his daily COVID-19 briefing.
The briefing started an hour late because national Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx visited to discuss how the state is responding to the pandemic. Hutchinson indicated Birx was pleased the numbers that have been going down.
During the briefing, Hutchinson said there were 412 new cases, bringing the total number of cases to 53,077.
Currently, 6,341 cases are active and 46,133 have recovered.
Testing for the previous 24 hours was 4,093 test results received by the state. Total results for August are 94,809.
Hospitalizations rose by eight to 486 with 120 people on ventilators. Deaths went up by four to 603.
The counties with more than 20 new cases are Pulaski with 94 and Sebastian with 21.
Saline County has had 1,267 cases with 283 active, 976 recovered and eight deaths.
Across the country there have been 5,421,806 cases with 1,833,067 recoveries and 170,277 deaths.
Hutchinson urged those planning to vote using an absentee ballot to send their ballot in as soon as possible after they receive it so as not to overwhelm the postal service.
Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero reminded people that at this time most of the cases are being transmitted in the community and among families. He said just because a family gathering is outdoors does not stop the virus from spreading. He encourages masks and social distancing.
More information about today’s briefing will be in Tuesday’s edition of The Saline Courier.