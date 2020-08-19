New cases of COVID-19 have risen back above 700, according to Gov. Asa Hutchinson.
During his daily briefing today, new cases in the last 24 hours total 729, bringing the state's total to 54,216 since the start of the pandemic.
Hutchinson also reported that the state received results from 6,025 tests in the last day.
Deaths increased by 12 to 631 total with three coming from nursing home facilities.
Recoveries now stand at 47,666, including 696 today. Active cases remain below 6,000 at 5,919 with 4,920 in the community.
As for hospitalizations, 499 Arkansans are hospitalized while 114 of those remain on a ventilator.
Hutchinson reported that the state has received test results for 108,581 in August. The month's goal is 190,000.
The top counties with at least 20 new cases include Pulaski with 65, Jefferson with 56, Sebastian with 52, Craighead 33, Washington, Pope 30, Benton 29, Mississippi and Garland 25, and Johnson with 22.
In Saline County, there have been 1,293 total cases with 266 still active. Recoveries have reached 1,018 with nine deaths. The most recent death was reported today by the Arkansas Department of Health.
Since March, more than 17,300 locals have tested negative.
During the briefing, numbers were given regarding the Arkansas Alcohol and Beverage Control inspections during the pandemic.
More than 1,210 inspections have been conducted with 90 percent being in compliance. Of the 10 percent out of compliance, only 17 percent have received written citations.