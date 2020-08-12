New cases of COVID-19 jumped back up today from Tuesday's low of 383. During his daily briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson reported 703 new cases, bringing the total to 51,114 with 43,816 recovered and 6,725 active.
Hospitalizations took a large drop by 21 to 486. Deaths rose by seven to 573.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 78, Logan with 47, Sebastian with 43, Garland with 42, Jefferson with 33 and Pope with 30.
In Saline County, there have been 1,113 cases with 218 active, 888 recovered and seven deaths.
Across the country, there have been 5,171,343 cases with 1,714,960 recoveries and 165,328 deaths.
Hutchinson announced he plans to sign a letter of intent to join the Rockefeller Foundation and other states to form a consortium to enhance the buying power of states to strengthen the states' place in the marketplace. He said this would give the commercial labs confidence the market is there so they could expand. As the states receive more information about what will be expected, Hutchinson expects to formalize the consortium.
