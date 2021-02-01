According the Arkansas Department of Health, the state had 872 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the state’s total to 236,549 confirmed cases since the pandemic began with 11,806 confirmed active cases and 220,771 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 354 to 59,954 with 4,859 probable active and 54,133 recovered.
Confirmed cases increased by 22 to 3,937 and probable deaths went up by five to 958.
Hospitalizations dropped by 24 to 889 with 146 on ventilators.
The state received results for 7,803 PCR tests and 398 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 175, White with 79, Benton with 76, Washington with 54 and Faulkner with 53.
Saline County has had 10,448 cumulative cases — 7,917 confirmed and 2,531 probable. Active cases are at 659 — 466 confirmed and 193 probable. There have been 9,638 recoveries — 7,321 confirmed and 2,317 probable. The county has had 149 deaths — 128 confirmed and 21 probable.
Across the country there have been 26,296,906 cases with 442,962 deaths.
"We continue to see a decline in active cases, with over 1,100 fewer than this time last week,” said Gov. Asa Hutchinson in the release for the numbers. “Over 422,000 tests were performed in the month of January, and there are over 7,200 fewer active cases than on Jan. 1. We are seeing the effects of our combined efforts of vaccine distribution, mask wearing, and social distancing. Some positive trends have started to emerge, but we cannot use this as a reason to relax in following the guidelines.”