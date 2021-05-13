On Thursday, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 120 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 264,545 cumulative confirmed cases. Active confirmed cases went down by nine to 1,340.
Probable cases rose by 72 to 73,690 with 705 probable active cases.
Confirmed deaths increased by two to 4,587. Probable deaths went up by four to 1,196.
Hospitalizations rose by seven to 176 with 35 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,812 PCR tests and 524 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases of COVID-19 are Pulaski with 42, Benton with 20 and Washington with 16.
Saline County has had 11,988 cumulative cases — 8,864 confirmed and 3,124 probable. Active cases are at 105 — 64 confirmed and 41 probable. There have been 11,712 recoveries — 8,657 confirmed and 3,055 probable. The county has had 168 deaths — 141 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 32,850,975 cases with 584,464 deaths.
The state received 2,583,640 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 1,842,170 or 71.3 percent. There are 241,773 individuals partially immunized and 829,921 fully immunized.