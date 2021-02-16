The Arkansas Department of Health reported 271 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 248,351 since the pandemic began. Confirmed active cases have dropped by 693 to 7,450 with 236,656 recoveries.
Probable cases rose by 49 to 64,997. Probable active cases went down by 499 to 3,044 with 60,896 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 10 to 4,222. There were no new probable deaths.
Hospitalizations dropped by 27 to 642 with 111 on ventilators.
The state received results for 3,896 PCR tests and 543 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 64, Garland with 24, Sebastian with 21, Lonoke with 19 and Benton with 17.
Saline County has had 11,191 cumulative cases — 8,400 confirmed and 2,791 probable. Active cases are at 469 — 318 confirmed and 151 probable. There have been 10,559 recoveries — 7,944 confirmed and 2,615 probable. The county has had 161 deaths — 136 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,695,365 cases with 486,334 deaths.