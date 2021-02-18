The Arkansas Department of Health released the COVID-19 numbers for Thursday. The state had 141 new confirmed cases for a cumulative confirmed total of 248,996. Active cases dropped by 643 to 5,111 with 239,586 recovered.
Probable cases rose by 112 to 65,449. The number of probable active cases went down by 273 to 2,212 with 62,186 recovered.
Confirmed deaths increased by eight to 4,276 and probable deaths went up by two to 1,047.
Hospitalizations rose by 23 to 625 with 107 on ventilators.
The state received results for 2,155 PCR tests and 820 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 42, Benton with 37, Sebastian with 20, Pulaski with 16, Garland with 10 and Independence with 10.
Saline County has had 11,228 cumulative cases of COVID-19 — 8,415 confirmed and 2,813 probable. Active cases are at 316 — 210 confirmed and 106 probable. There have been 10,748 recoveries — 8,066 confirmed and 2,682 probable. The county has had 162 deaths — 137 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,881,728 cases with 492,646 deaths.