The Arkansas Department of Health reported 439 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 247,028. Active confirmed cases dropped by 639 to 8,704 and recoveries are at 234,122.
Probable cases rose by 126 to 64,580. Probable active cases decreased by 306 to 3,869 with 59,674 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths increased by 14 to 4,179. The number of probable deaths was reduced by one to 1,033.
Hospitalizations remained at 712 with 123 on ventilators.
The state received results for 7,338 PCR tests and 1,152 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 81, Washington with 61, Benton with 54, Sebastian with 35, Crawford with 29 and Saline with 29.
Saline County has had 11,123 cumulative cases — 8,346 confirmed and 2,777 probable. Active cases are at 571 — 366 confirmed and 205 probable. There have been 10,391 recoveries — 7,844 confirmed and 2,547 probable. The county has had 159 deaths — 134 confirmed and 25 probable.
Across the country, there have been 27,457,968 cases and 479,842 deaths.