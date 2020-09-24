According to the Arkansas Department of Health, new cases of COVID-19 rose 1,086 to 76,676 with 6,672 active and 68,902 recovered.
Hospitalizations dropped by 11 to 457 with 97 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 17 to 1,097.
The state received results from 8,405 PCR tests.
From 1,148 antigen tests there were 56 new probable cases bringing the probable total to 2,373 with 389 active and 1,835 recovered. There are 149 probable active cases across the state.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 91, Jefferson with 69, Washington with 63, Benton with 58 and Sebastian with 41.
In Saline County there have been 2,007 cumulative cases — 1,929 confirmed and 78 probable. There are 139 active cases — 130 confirmed and nine probable. There have been 1,777 confirmed recoveries and 67 probable recoveries. Total deaths in the county is 23 — 21 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 6,966,639 cases with 2,670,256 recoveries and 202,563 deaths.
