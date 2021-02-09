As of Tuesday, there were 820 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the cumulative confirmed total to 245,233 with 10,525 active and 230,565 recovered, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Probable cases rose by 655 to 63,615 with 4,373 active and 58,209.
Confirmed deaths increased by 38 to 4,119 and probable deaths went up by four to 1,029.
Hospitalizations decreased by two to 775 with 137 on ventilators.
The state received results for 4,651 PCR tests and 3,672 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 224, Benton with 121, Washington with 85, Lonoke with 80 and Garland with 77.
Saline County has had 10,971 cumulative cases — 8,264 confirmed and 2,707 probable. Active cases are at 614 — 423 confirmed and 191 probable. There have been 10,199 recoveries — 7,708 confirmed and 2,491 probable. The county has had 156 deaths — 131 confirmed and 25 probable.
Nationally, there have been 27,160,308 cases with 466,991 deaths.
During his weekly news briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he is pleased to see the number of active cases drop, but he is concerned the number of deaths has not also come down.
