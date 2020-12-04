For the second day, new cases of COVID-19 have hit a new record in the state. The Arkansas Department of Health released numbers Friday showing 2,188 new confirmed cases and 639 new probable cases for a combined total of 2,827 new cases.
That brings the confirmed cumulative total to 144,910 with 13,608 active confirmed cases and 128,911 recoveries.
There have been 22,227 cumulative probable cases with 4,424 active probable and 17,585 recoveries.
Hospitalizations dropped by 31 to to 1,041 with 191 on ventilators.
Confirmed deaths rose by 27 and probable deaths rose by four for a combined total of 2,586 since the pandemic began in the state.
The state received results for 13,451 PCR tests and 2,701 antigen.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 260, Benton with 228, Pulaski with 210, Craighead with 146 and Saline with 117.
Saline County has had 5,330 cumulative cases — 4,387 confirmed and 943 probable. Active cases are at 769 — 566 confirmed and 203 probable. There have been 4,500 recoveries — 3,763 confirmed and 737 probable. The county has had 60 deaths — 57 confirmed and three probable.
The country has had 14,282,494 cases with 5,404,018 recoveries and 277,958 deaths.
"We are at a critical point in combating this virus as we continue to see record numbers of new cases each day," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in the release for the numbers. "This battle will not be won by the actions of a few; it will take each Arkansan doing our part to win this fight.”