Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Education Johnny Key announced a proposal for funding for COVID-19 Emergency Leave for School Employees during the daily COVID-19 briefing on Friday.
The proposal still needs approval from the CARES Act Steering Committee. The funding would be $20 million available through the end of the calendar year for all teachers and support staff.
The funds can be used by school employees who must quarantine for COVID related reasons.
Hutchinson also announced he is signing an executive order clarifying those concerned about COVID-19 will be able to use that as a reason to request an absentee ballot. Because so many requests are expected, the order will also allow county clerks to begin preparing the absentee ballots for counting two weeks prior to the election.
A full story on Saline County Clerk Doug Curtis discussing absentee ballots and the process will be in a future edition of The Saline Courier.
Hutchinson announced the state had 1,011 new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours prior to the briefing, bringing the total to 48,039 with 7,158 active.
Hospitalizations rose by nine to 523 with 116 on ventilators. Deaths increased by six to 521.
The top counties with new cases of COVID-19 are Pulaski with 182, Jefferson with 61, Craighead with 53, Mississippi with 44, Sebastian with 43, Washington with 41, Independence with 40 and Benton with 32.
Saline County has had 975 cases with 170 active, 799 recovered and six deaths.
Across the country, there have been 4,904,474 cases with 1,598,624 recoveries and 160,437 deaths.
The state received results for 6,224 tests.
More information on today's briefing will be in Saturday's edition of The Saline Courier.