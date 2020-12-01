The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,142 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a confirmed total of 139,198 cases with 12,409 active confirmed cases and 124,466 recoveries.
Hospitalizations increased by 11 to 1,074 with 195 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by nine to 2,304.
According to the ADH, the state has had 808 new probable cases for a probable total of 20,111 with 3,685 probable active cases, 16,216 recoveries and 208 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 5,161 PCR tests and 4,365 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 178, Benton with 171, Washington with 140, Saline with 101 and Greene with 92.
Saline County has had 4,996 total cases — 4,136 confirmed and 860 probable. Active cases are at 669 — 473 confirmed 196 probable. There have been 4,269 recoveries — 3,608 confirmed and 661 probable. The county has had 57 COVId-19 deaths — 54 confirmed and three probable.
Nationally, there have been 13,653,957 cases with 5,146,319 recoveries and 269,667 deaths.
The story on Gov. Asa Hutchinson's weekly briefing will be in Wednesday's edition of The Saline Courier.