The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,165 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a total of 120,008 cumulative confirmed cases with 12,490 confirmed active and 105,468 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 30 to 861 with 123 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 38 to 2,038.
ADH reported 143 new probable cases for a probable total of 14,340 with 3,995 probable active cases, 10,157 recoveries and 187 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,329 PCR tests and 620 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 161, Pulaski with 130, Benton with 70, Sebastian with 64 and Craighead with 63.
Saline County has had 3,890 cumulative cases — 3,320 confirmed and 570 probable. Active cases are at 616 — 411 confirmed and 205 probable. There have been 3,226 recoveries — 2,863 confirmed and 363 probable. The county has had 47 deaths — 45 confirmed and two probable.
The nation has had 11,163,990 cases with 4,185,549 recoveries and 246,953 deaths.