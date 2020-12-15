The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,236 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative confirmed total of 161,592 with 16,012 confirmed active and 142, 886 recoveries.
Probable cases rose 905 to 27,606 cumulative probable cases with 4,678 probable active cases and 22,581 recoveries.
Hospitalizations went up by 20 to 1,070 with 190.
Confirmed deaths increased by 16 to 2,672 and probable deaths went up 10 to 344.
The state received results for 8,297 PCR tests and 3,872 antigen tests.
So far in December, there have been 177,862 PCR tests and 36,460 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases of the virus are Pulaski with 273, Benton with 172, Washington with 137, Saline with 97 and Craighead with 96.
Saline County has had 6,296 cumulative cases — 5,076 confirmed and 1,220 probable. Active cases are at 830 — 616 confirmed and 214 probable. There have been 5,386 recoveries — 4,389 confirmed and 997 probable. The county has had 79 deaths — 70 confirmed and nine probable.
Nationally, there have been 16,636,487 cases with 302,294 deaths.