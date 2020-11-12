The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,285 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a confirmed total of 115,228 since the pandemic began. Active confirmed cases are at 10,896 with 102,355 recoveries.
Hospitalizations rose by four to 805 with 116 on ventilators.
There were 17 new deaths bringing the total to 1,964.
ADH reported 524 new probable cases for a probable total of 12,778 with 3,595 probable active cases, 9,002 recoveries and 180 probable deaths.
The state received results for 11,164 PCR tests and 1,740 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 154, Washington with 70, Sebastian with 66, Craighead with 60 and Benton with 58.
Saline County has had 3,648 cumulative cases — 3,138 confirmed and 510 probable. Active cases are at 553 — 351 confirmed and 202 probable. There have been 3,050 recoveries — 2,744 confirmed and 306 probable. Deaths in the county are at 44 — 42 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 10,513,068 cases with 3,997,204 recoveries and 242,527 deaths.