The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,421 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative confirmed total of 130,826 cases with 13,352 confirmed active and 115,248 recoveries.
Hospitalizations rose by 14 to 988 with 160 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 17 to 2,208.
ADH reported 701 new probable cases for a probable total of 17,486 with 3,705 active probable cases, 13,583 recoveries and 197 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,359 PCR tests and 4,571 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Washington with 205, Pulaski with 201, Benton 174, Saline 110 and Craighead with 73.
Saline County has had 4,473 total cumulative cases — 3,738 confirmed and 735 probable. Active cases are at 664 — 455 confirmed and 209 probable. There have been 3,754 recoveries — 3,231 confirmed and 523 probable. The county has had 54 total deaths —51 confirmed and three probable.
Nationally, there have been 12,546,670 cases with 4,633,600 recoveries and 259,372 deaths.