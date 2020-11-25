According the the Arkansas Department of Health daily report new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen by 1,423 to 132,249 total confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic. Currently, there are 13,227 active confirmed cases in the state and 116,777 confirmed recoveries.
Hospitalizations jumped up 40 to 1,028 with 191 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 19 to 2,227.
ADH reported 542 new probable cases for a probable total of 18,028 with 3,787 probable active cases, 14,041 probable recoveries and 198 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 13,572 PCR tests and 3,725 antigen.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 185, Washington with 145, Benton with 121, Craighead with 101 and Sebastian with 99.
Saline County has had 4,565 cumulative cases — 3,804 confirmed and 761 probable. Active cases are at 677 — 474 confirmed and 203 probable. There have been 3,833 recoveries — 3,278 confirmed and 555 probable. The county has had 54 deaths — 51 confirmed and three probable.
The country has had 12,727,447 cases with 4,696,996 recoveries and 261,636 deaths.