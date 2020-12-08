The Arkansas Department of Health reported 1,437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative confirmed total of 150,612 cases with 14,258 active confirmed cases and 133,811 recoveries.
Hospitalizations rose by 28 to 1,081 with 182 on ventilators.
Confirmed deaths rose by 36 to 2,521 and probable deaths rose by three to 231.
ADH numbers show 846 new probable cases for a probable total of 23,713 with 4,203 probable active cases and 19,277 recoveries.
The state received results for 9,332 PCR tests and 3,981 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 230, Washington with 175, Benton with 151, Garland with 118 and Faulkner with 115.
Saline County has had 5,673 cumulative cases — 4,631 confirmed and 1,042 probable. Active cases are at 810 — 600 confirmed and 210 probable. There have been 4,794 recoveries — 3,967 confirmed and 827 probable. Deaths are up to 68 — 63 confirmed and five probable.
Nationally, there have been 15,087,418 cases with 5,714,557 recoveries and 285,518 deaths.