The report from the Arkansas Department of Health shows 1,446 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative confirmed total of 108,738 with 8,850 confirmed active and 97,997 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 39 to 706, a new high, with 107 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 15 to 1,878 since the start of the pandemic.
ADH showed 424 new probable cases for a probable total of 10,492 with 2,564 probable active cases, 7,749 probable recoveries and 178 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 12,356 PCR tests and 2,285 antigen tests. So far this month, there have been 46,612 PCR tests and 7,073 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Benton with 140, Craighead with 137, Washington with 137, Pulaski with 134 and Sebastian with 91.
Saline County has had 3,287 cases — 2,920 confirmed and 367 probable. Active cases in the county are at 374 — 270 confirmed and 104 probable. There have been 2,872 recoveries — 2,611 confirmed and 261 probable. The county has had 40 deaths — 38 confirmed and two probable.
Nationwide, there have been 9,685,815 cases with 3,781,751 recoveries and 235,601 deaths.