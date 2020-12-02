New cases of confirmed COVID-19 are up 1,507 to 140.705 cumulative confirmed cases with 12,399 active confirmed cases and 125,975 recoveries, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.
Hospitalizations went up by 14 to 1,088 with 186 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by eight to 2,312.
ADH reported 705 new probable cases for a probable total of 20,816 with 3,979 probable active cases, 16,625 recoveries and 210 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 10,095 PRC tests and 2,764 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 258, Benton with 166, Washington with 158, Craighead with 119 and Faulkner with 84.
Saline County has had 5,117 cumulative cases — 4,247 confirmed and 870 probable. Active cases are at 727 — 541 confirmed and 186 probable. There have been 4,332 recoveries — 3,651 confirmed and 681 probable. Deaths in the county are at 57 — 54 confirmed and three probable.
Nationally, there have been 13,869,361 cases with 5,226,581 recoveries and 272,552 deaths.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson has scheduled a news briefing for 3 p.m. Thursday to discuss the updated Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on quarantine.