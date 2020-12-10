New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have risen by 1,757 to 152,369 cumulative confirmed cases, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Active confirmed cases are at 14,581 with 135,214 recovered.
Hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 1,064 with 179 on ventilators.
Confirmed deaths rose by 31 to 2,552 and probable deaths increased by three to 234.
ADH reported 570 new probable cases for a probable total of 24,283 with 4,184 active probable cases and 19,863 recoveries.
The state received results for 10,806 PCR tests and 3,270 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 276, Benton with 165, Washington with 136, Craighead with 125 and Garland with 89.
Saline County has had 5,747 cumulative cases — 4,689 confirmed and 1,058 probable. Active cases are at 798 — 603 confirmed and 195 probable. There have been 4,880 recoveries — 4,022 confirmed and 858 probable. The county has had 68 deaths — 63 confirmed and five probable.
Nationwide, there have been 15,392,979 cases with 5,889,896 recoveries and 289,450 deaths.