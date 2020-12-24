According to the Arkansas Department of Health, new confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 2,358 to a confirmed cumulative total of 177,140 with 16,967 confirmed active and 157,204 recoveries.
Probable cases increased by 846 to 34,005 cumulative probable cases with 6,411 probable active cases and 27,131 recoveries.
Confirmed deaths went up by seven to 2,946 and probable deaths increased by 23 to 460.
Hospitalizations dropped by 17 to 1,093 with 178 on ventilators.
The state received results for 14,317 PCR tests and 4,479 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 338, Benton with 320, Washington with 287, Craighead with 139 and Faulkner with 121.
Saline County has had 7,070 cumulative cases — 5,622 confirmed and 1,448 probable. Active cases are at 826 — 613 confirmed and 213 probable. There have been 6,153 recoveries — 4,92 confirmed and 1,225 probable. The county has had 90 deaths — 80 confirmed and 10 probable.
Nationally, there have been 18,625,451 cases and 328,760 deaths.