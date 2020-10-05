The Arkansas Department of Health released COVID-19 numbers for Oct. 5.
New cases are up 392 to 83,698 confirmed cases with 6,186 active and 76,204 recovered.
Hospitalizations increased by 15 to 524 with 93 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 21 confirmed to 1,299.
Probable cases went up by 25 to 3,732 with 736 probable active cases and 2,848 probable recoveries. Probable deaths rose by one to 148.
The state received results for 6,305 PCR tests and 845 antigen tests.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 58, Washington with 34, Sebastian with 28, Craighead with 23 and Benton, Crawford and Faulkner all with 15.
Saline County has had 2,275 cases — 2,165 confirmed and 110 probable. There are 200 active — 184 confirmed and 16 probable. Recoveries have reached 2,050 — 1,958 confirmed and 92 probable. The county has had 24 deaths — 22 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 7,447,363 cases with 2,911,789 recoveries and 210,043 deaths.
The Saline Courier continues to update COVID-19 numbers.