The Arkansas Department of Health released numbers showing 434 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state for a cumulative total of 93,790 with 7,450 active and 84,770 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 41 to 613 with 99 on ventilators.
ADH reported 97 new probable cases for a probable total of 5,807 with 1,208 active, 4,447 recovered and 152 total probable deaths.
The state received results for 8,918 PCR tests and 803 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 53, Craighead with 45, Washington with 25, Sebastian with 24 and Benton with 23.
Saline County has had 2,599 cumulative cases — 2,428 confirmed and 171 probable. There are 238 active cases — 200 confirmed and 38 probable. Recoveries have reached 2,332 — 2,701 confirmed and 131 probable. The county has had 28 deaths — 26 confirmed and two probable.
Nationwide there have been 8,189,710 cases with 3,234,183 recoveries and 219,950 deaths.