The Arkansas Department of Health reported 464 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 104,703 confirmed cases with 8,209 active and 94,664 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 33 to 688 with 99 on ventilators.
Deaths increased by 26 to 1,817 since the pandemic began.
ADH numbers show 120 new probable cases for a probable total of 8,938 with 1,926 probable active cases, 6,843 recoveries and 168 probable deaths.
The state received results for 7,866 PCR tests and 578 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 48, Washington with 37, Craighead with 33, Sebastian with 31 and White with 28.
Saline County has had 3,056 total cases — 2,755 confirmed and 301 probable. Active cases are at 301 — 216 confirmed and 85 probable. Recoveries are at 2,720 — 2,506 confirmed and 214 probable. There have been 34 total deaths — 32 confirmed at two probable.
Nationally there have been 9,247,036 cases with 3,630,627 recoveries and 231,227 deaths.
During his weekly briefing, Gov. Asa Hutchinson plans to discuss the state's winter strategy.