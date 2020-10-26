According the the Arkansas Department of Health, there are 530 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 for a cumulative total of 99,410 confirmed cases with 7,995 active and 89,730 recovered.
Hospitalizations rose by 16 to 649 with 102 on ventilators.
There were 21 new reported deaths bringing the total since the pandemic began to 1,676.
ADH reported 82 new probable cases for a probable total of 7,317 with 1,576 active, 5,584 recovered and 157 probable deaths.
The state received results for 6,965 PCR tests and 641 antigen tests.
The counties with the most new cases are Pulaski with 53, Washington with 45, Craighead with 42, Sebastian with 37 and Benton with 30.
In Saline County, there have been 2,779 cumulative cases — 2,564 confirmed and 215 probable. Active cases are at 238 — 191 confirmed and 47 probable. There have been 2,511 recoveries — 2,345 confirmed and 166 probable. Deaths are at 29 — 27 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 8,669,894 cases with 3,422,934 recoveries and 225,434 deaths.