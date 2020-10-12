The Arkansas Department of Health reported 568 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 today, for a cumulative total of 88,870 confirmed cases with 6,929 active and 80,496 recovered.
Hospitalizations increased by 32 to 608 with 104 on ventilators.
Deaths rose by 17 to 1,438.
The state had 86 new probable cases for 4,617 with 910 probable active cases, 3559 probable recoveries and 148 probable deaths.
Results came in for 9,089 PCR tests and 705 antigen tests.
The top counties with new cases are Pulaski with 80, Washington with 57, Sebastian with 33, Craighead with 32 and Benton with 27.
Saline County has had 2,443 cumulative cases — 2,311 confirmed and 132 probable. Active cases are at 239 — 215 confirmed and 24 probable. There have been 2,179 recoveries — 2,073 confirmed and 106 probable. The county has had 24 deaths — 22 confirmed and two probable.
Across the country, there have been 7,792,816 cases with 3,075,077 recovered and 214,985 deaths.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson is scheduled to provide his weekly update on Tuesday.