According to the Arkansas of Health on Monday, there were 37 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 bringing the total to 267,411. Active confirmed cases decreased by 71 to 1,110.
Probable cases rose by 25 to 75,084. The number of probable active cases fell by 42 to 484.
Confirmed deaths increased by three to 4,642.
Hospitalizations dropped by 12 to 175 with 33 on ventilators.
The state received results for 1,281 PCR tests and 92 antigen tests.
Saline County has had 12,214 cumulative cases — 9,000 confirmed and 3,214 probable. Active cases are at 91 — 50 confirmed and 41 probable. There have been 11,948 recoveries — 8,803 confirmed and 3,145 probable. The county has had 172 deaths — 145 confirmed and 27 probable.
Nationally, there have been 33,377,730 cases with 597,938 deaths.
Arkansas has received 2,651,460 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and given 2,013,844 or 76 percent. There are 236,992 people partially immunized and 922,754 fully immunized.